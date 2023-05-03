Flasher High School senior Summer Fleck has always been involved with the herd of Angus cattle on the family ranch. She takes photos, updates social media pages and helps with marketing for bull sales.

She also started showing cattle around sixth grade. She made a deal with her grandpa that if she showed one of his heifers, she could keep it. That is how Fleck got her first cow, Janie, which she still has today.

“Being involved in that is just awesome to me, and it's really helped shape me into the person I am today,” Fleck said. “It gives you and shows you hard work, determination and patience. Especially when it's hot and the cows don't want to move or do anything.”

The daughter of Aaron and Andrea Fleck, of Solen, is this week's Teen of the Week, and the final of 32 high school seniors recognized this school year. Next week a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Fleck’s passion for Angus ranching has helped her find success in science competitions. She was inspired by the embryo transfers her family does with its herd and did a project on the grades of embryos and if they have an effect on conception rate. Her project has earned a number of awards, and this month Fleck will attend the International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas.

“I'm so grateful that I get the opportunity to go down there because I feel like not a lot of people know a lot about the cattle industry or the beef industry, so I’m sort of advocating in a way to let people gain knowledge on it,” Fleck said. “It means a lot to me because our whole herd of cows is my parents' livelihood, and so being able to advocate for that is phenomenal to me.”

Fleck has been class president all four years of high school. She also serves as the Student Council president and is involved in FFA; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; and the North Dakota Junior Angus Association.

Fleck has played varsity volleyball and basketball. Last year, she tore ligaments in her knee and dislocated cartilage, which cut her volleyball season short and prevented her from playing basketball. Fleck said recovery was physically and mentally a challenge, but it was made easier thanks to the physical therapist she worked with. Seeing how the therapist helped her inspired Fleck to pursue a degree in physical therapy.

Business teacher Stacy LaDuke said Fleck is a natural leader who finds opportunities to lead and encourages those around her, which is what happened after another Flasher athlete got injured.

“(Fleck) initiated a mentor opportunity with a younger athlete as she sympathized with difficulties and challenges she had similarly faced the year prior. She came alongside the athlete to encourage her, a position never required or asked of Summer, but taken on voluntarily,” LaDuke wrote in a letter of recommendation. “I think very highly of this young lady and am thankful for her presence in our school.”