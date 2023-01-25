MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Century swimmer sails through advanced classes

Century High School senior Caylee Michela has had many successes in her 10 years with the Aquastorm swim club.

She has been on numerous state champion teams, finished top eight at the state meet 10 times and had the opportunity to attend the 2022 North Dakota and South Dakota Local Swimming Committee Leadership Conference.

She said she joined the club as a third grader because she liked swimming for fun. It wasn’t long before she fell in love with swimming as a sport.

“It’s a very good team environment,” Michela said. “I did a lot of other sports when I was younger, but that one was the best and most encouraging community to be a part of.”

The daughter of James and Lauren Michela, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Michela joined the Century swim and dive team as a seventh grader and has swum on the varsity team for four years. The team captain is a four-time state qualifier and was named to the All-Conference team.

Michela said she is proud of the relationships she has formed with her teams over the years, and her ability to overcome an injury she suffered last year.

“I had bilateral biceps tendinitis, and that was very hard since I wasn’t able to really put anything into swimming,” she said. “I spent almost a year doing physical therapy, but now I am shooting back up there and showing pretty good improvement. Which is kind of cool as a senior, to still be improving, but also to come back after an injury like that is something I’m pretty proud of.”

Michela also is a passionate musician. She plays the clarinet in wind ensemble, pep band and marching band, and is in Century’s color guard. She has made the All-State band twice and was a part of the 2022-23 Governor’s Band. She said she enjoyed having additional opportunities to perform for her community.

Michela has been in Student Council since sophomore year and was the junior class president. She also is involved in National Honor Society, Mathletes, Science Bowl and Spanish Club.

The AP Scholar with Honor award recipient maintains a 4.2 weighted GPA and is taking a dual-credit class and four Advanced Placement classes this year. This brings her total number of AP classes taken to eight. She scored a near-perfect 35 on her college entrance exam.

English teacher Jesse Armstrong said Michela’s impressive work made her stand out in her AP English language and composition class. Armstrong added that Michela is one of the most capable writers and thinkers she has had the privilege of teaching.

“In addition to being a brilliant student, Caylee is a well-rounded individual and a natural leader,” Armstrong said in a letter of recommendation. “It is uncommon to find a high school-age individual who is such a dedicated athlete and musician, an exemplary leader and an outstanding student.”

Michela is still waiting to hear back from some schools before deciding which university she will attend this fall. She plans to study engineering and is interested in specializing in either biomedical or aerospace engineering.