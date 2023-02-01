MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Cameroon native strives to achieve goal of becoming a doctor

When Samuel Temgoua's aunt moved to the U.S. from Cameroon and found North Dakota to be a good place to live, his family followed in October 2018.

It wasn’t like anything he had seen on TV. But Temgoua, now a Bismarck High School senior, said he understands why people choose to settle here.

“When you move from a different country, you have to start from scratch. And if you go to a place where the cost of living is high, it’s difficult to start from scratch. That’s why it's easier for us to start building a life here,” Temgoua said. “It was really nice except for the weather. It is way too cold up here.”

The son of Pierre Tsague and Suzanne Anafack, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Temgoua had an understanding of English grammar, but he could not speak English well when he came to North Dakota. One of his proudest achievements is mastering the language and exiting the English Learner program after just two years. He now confidently speaks French and English, and he also learned Spanish in school.

Counselor Julie Berg said Temgoua was motivated to learn English and assimilate into his new country and culture.

“Samuel is a motivated, determined, thoughtful, inquisitive and loyal student, friend and family member,” Berg said in a letter of recommendation. “He is very academic-focused and has continued to challenge himself year after year.”

Temgoua is involved in HOSA-Future Health Professionals and DECA -- a career and technical student organization -- and has earned awards in both. He took third place in the medical assisting event at the HOSA state leadership conference and took first place in the financial literacy project management event at the DECA state career development conference.

His win qualified him for the international DECA conference. Temgoua said he enjoyed traveling to Atlanta and competing at the next level. He said he is working hard to go again this year and win.

“It was really nice to get out of North Dakota and see a little bit more of the country,” he said. “I also met a lot of people from all over the country and outside the country.”

Temgoua has been working at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center since April. He started as a mealtime assistant and now works as a certified nursing assistant. He sees being a CNA as a stepping stone to his ultimate goal of becoming a doctor.

Temgoua maintains a 3.9 weighted GPA. He will have completed five Advanced Placement classes and one dual-credit class by the time he graduates. When asked what motivates him, Temgoua said he wants to give back to those who have supported him such as his counselor, his teachers and especially his family.

“Throughout my life, the people around me have been very helpful. So I set this expectation that I should be good enough to help others who helped me,” he said. “I think I can only do that by becoming the best of something — for example becoming the best medical doctor — so I challenge myself every day and do everything I can to help me get to that goal.”

Temgoua is undecided as to what college he’ll attend next fall, but he does know that he wants to major in biomedical engineering.