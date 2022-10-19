MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Beulah senior earns standout scores

Beulah High School senior Paige Wolf said she feels grateful having grown up in a small town. She enjoys getting involved and giving back to the community that helped raise her.

“Beulah is such a tight-knit community,” Wolf said. “Everybody knows everybody, so there isn’t a place where you feel out of place or alone.”

The daughter of Kenneth and Michelle Wolf, of Beulah, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Wolf joined the high school student council this year and was a member of the middle school’s student council for two years. She likes interacting with the rest of the student body and organizing fun homecoming and pep rally events.

Wolf also is a member of the science bowl team and science olympiad. Wolf has won a gold medal in the forensics event and a silver medal in the "write it do it" event at a regional competition. She said she first tried science olympiad after a middle school teacher recommended it.

“In middle school, I pretty much did everything that was brought up to me,” Wolf said. “If they introduced me to something like science olympiad or student council, I would be eager to do it.”

Wolf joined the Beulah Honor Society her junior year and was able to join the National Honor Society this year now that her school is affiliated with the program. She said she volunteers the most for school events but really enjoyed participating in her church’s trunk or treat event.

Wolf enjoys art as a hobby and has been taking art classes for six years. She said she especially enjoys making pottery, and she won a blue ribbon at the Mercer County Art Fair this year.

Wolf maintains a 4.0 GPA and has earned the highest distinction award every year of high school. She scored a 31 out of 36 on her ACT college entrance exam.

Social studies teacher Brandon Zahn said Wolf is one of the best students he has taught in his 10 years of teaching. He said Wolf’s ACT score -- the highest score of her class -- is a testament to her work ethic and intelligence.

“Paige has shown her willingness to be an outgoing student and get the most out of her high school time,” Zahn wrote in a letter of recommendation. “It is even more impressive that she is at the top of her class rank in Beulah while continuing to do so much work and extracurriculars outside of school hours.”

Wolf plans to continue her education and get a degree in civil engineering.

“I enjoy designing buildings and infrastructure kind of things,” she said. “I’m also pretty good at math and science, and that’s something I’d like to continue doing in the future.”

Wolf is considering attending either the University of North Dakota or North Dakota State University.