St. Mary's Central High School senior Gabbi Mann said she has always been passionate about volunteering but couldn’t quite tell you why.

She remembers the first time she volunteered at the Ministry on the Margins nonprofit with her school: While her peers complained about the work, Mann was excited by it. She said she realized that volunteer work was her calling and that her best life would be one in which she gets to help others.

“When I had to do volunteer hours with my classmates, I would really like it for some reason. I would ask myself, ‘Why am I liking scrubbing dirt off the sidewalk in front of the homeless shelter?’ And it kind of pushed me to think if no one else wants to do this and I do, then I've really got to go for it and go for my passion,” Mann said.

The daughter of Wade and Amy Mann, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Mann continues to work with Ministry on the Margins through her cooperative work experience class. She gets to volunteer every day and enjoys getting to know the staff. She also does volunteer work through clubs such as Saints for Life, Leo Lions and National Honor Society.

“I am so proud to be able to have the opportunity to serve my community,” she said. “I believe our purpose in life is to serve others, be a reflection of Christ and to lay ourselves down and put aside our own egos to better someone else's life.”

Mann also is passionate about athletics. The three-sport athlete is the team captain for the varsity basketball, volleyball and golf teams.

“I think being a team captain helps me present my leadership,” Mann said. “The rest of the student body knows me through sports and knows I am someone to look up to, so I have to set a good example and be a role model in how I act both in and out of sports.”

The homecoming queen also finds time to be involved in Student Council, prom committee, yearbook, the Catholic Athletes for Christ club, Vera Forma and art club.

Mann is a natural leader when it comes to athletics and extracurriculars, and is always eager to serve, according to physical education teacher and assistant basketball coach Lane Voltz. He said it is common to see Mann volunteer her time to be involved in nearly every school event.

“I get to see firsthand the commitment that Gabrielle has to making the Saint community a better place for those around her,” Voltz wrote in a letter of recommendation. “She is always willing to take a leadership role around her peers, be a voice for the underclassmen, and is a blissful and jubilant presence day in and day out no matter the environment.”

Mann maintains a 3.95 GPA and will complete five dual-credit classes by the time she graduates. She said she tries to show underclassmen the importance of academics and let them know that it is not weird to take education seriously.

Mann plans to attend the University of North Dakota to major in social work and minor in nonprofit management. She hopes to continue helping the less fortunate by specializing in community social work.