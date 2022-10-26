MDU Resources Teen of the Week: Accomplished musician finds joy in ministry work

When it comes to music contests, Shiloh Christian School senior Jase Kleser is a triple threat who competes with two instruments and sings.

Kleser has earned a STAR rating -- the highest distinction -- for almost every one of his regional and state contest performances.

He has earned 12 STAR ratings at the state level so far and is eager to see what he can accomplish this year.

“Of course they represent personal achievement, but those ratings also represent hard work and I see that in my life since I strive to be the best person I can be,” Kleser said.

The son of Chris and Angie Kleser, of Bismarck, is this week's Teen of the Week. Thirty-two high school seniors will be recognized by spring, at which time a Teen of the Year will be selected from the weekly winners to receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources Group.

Kleser’s music career began with piano lessons in the second grade. He then started playing the French horn in sixth grade and picked up the trumpet in high school. He plays in concert band and pep band, and sings in choir and jazz choir.

Kleser also has performed in honor bands and choirs. He has been in the North Dakota American Choral Directors Association’s mixed choir three times and plans to audition again in February. Kleser has made both All-State band and choir. This year, he plans to audition for the All-State orchestra.

Kleser this past spring was asked to play with two other students at the Governor's Prayer Breakfast, which was a huge honor for him.

“It was really fun getting to play in front of what looked like a thousand people,” he said. “The governor wasn’t there which was kind of sad, but it was still a great experience.”

Kleser performs with the North Dakota Children’s Choir and The Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Youth Orchestra, and has been a part of the school musicals for three years.

He also is part of the Trust In Teen Mentorship Program and for four years has been in Key Club, where he is now chapter president.

“Key Club is a lot of fun; we get to serve our community and do it in a way that really resonates with our Christian core values,” he said.

The National Honor Society member helps lead worship at school and plays for two churches. Kleser has recorded 900 hours of service.

Former Shiloh Principal Ian Grande said Kleser is one of the most talented musicians in the state, and that his commitment to serving others will create a lasting legacy.

“Jase’s combination of intelligence, excellent communication skills and servant's heart will allow him to be successful at virtually anything that he chooses to do,” Grande wrote in a letter of recommendation. “Jase epitomizes servant leadership, and his impact on the Shiloh Christian community will be felt for many years to come.”

Kleser is a straight A student and scored a 31 out of 36 on his college entrance exam. By the time he graduates, he will have earned about 30 college credits through dual credit and College Level Examination Program classes.

Kleser plans to attend the University of Mary, pursue a degree in sacred music and become a music minister.