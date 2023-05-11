Century High School senior Caylee Michela plans to get her degree in either biomedical or aerospace engineering. She's interested in how the field is constantly developing and hopes to help create solutions to questions that have yet to be asked.

She plans to start her pursuit of that degree at Purdue University. Thanks to her new scholarship, the question of how to pay for it became a lot easier to answer.

Michela has been named Teen of the Year by MDU Resources Group Inc. and The Bismarck Tribune. She was awarded a $5,000 scholarship Thursday during an event held at MDU Resources honoring all of the weekly winners during the academic year.

Caylee said being chosen as Teen of the Year was "really cool."

"Reading everybody else's articles, I felt like everybody was so qualified," she said of the other teens. "When I was coming in here I was like, 'You know, even if it's not me I'm not going to be mad.'"

Since September, the Tribune, in partnership with MDU Resources, has recognized 32 exemplary high school seniors from across the region and shared their stories through the Teen of the Week series. This is the fifth year of the program.

Weekly winners were selected based on criteria determined by MDU Resources and Tribune staff, from nominations submitted by school counselors, teachers and administrators.

Phil Seibel, who leads the Tribune's advertising department as North Dakota managing director for Lee Enterprises, said the talented teens exhibit character traits to become future leaders in North Dakota and beyond.

"Though we were only able to feature 32 teens, many more exhibiting similar characteristics were also nominated, and all of our nominations showcased the wonderful future leadership we are nurturing here," Seibel said.

MDU Director of Communications and Public Affairs Corey Fong said that among the group of weekly winners:

13 are valedictorians.

17 have GPAs of 4.0 or higher.

20 are involved in student council.

22 are members of the National Honor Society.

The weekly winners completed a total of more than 100 dual credit and advanced placement courses.

Furthermore, "Altogether you have performed thousands of community service hours, giving back to your schools, your community and the state, which is pretty darn impressive," Fong told the group Thursday.

Caylee, the daughter of James and Lauren Michela, is a 4.2 weighted GPA student who has taken eight advanced placement classes and scored a 35 out of 36 on her ACT college entrance exam. She earned an AP Scholar with Honor award for scoring a three out of five or higher on four of her exams and maintaining an overall average score of 3.25.

“I’ve always said, ‘Why not?’ -- Why not push myself and see how well I can do in all of these things? Why not take the highest-level classes? Because even if it doesn't go well, you'll still learn something on the way,” Michela said.

She is a passionate swimmer who has been in the pool since elementary school. She has been with the Aquastorm swim club for 10 years. She personally finished top eight at the state meet each year. She joined the Century swim and dive team as a seventh grader and has been on the varsity team for four years. The team captain is a four-time state qualifier and was named to the All-Conference team.

Michela plays the clarinet in wind ensemble, pep band and marching band, and is in Century’s color guard. She has made All-State band three times and was a member of the Governor’s Band, with which she got to play at the State of the State Address.

The National Honor Society member has been in Student Council since sophomore year and was the junior class vice president. She also is involved in Mathletes, Science Bowl and Spanish club. She said one of her favorite ways to volunteer is timing meets for teams in the community.

“Each year I am impressed by the teens for their academic achievements, the organizations and extracurricular activities in which they are involved and their diverse interests. Mostly, though, I am inspired by the thousands of community service hours collectively performed by the teens,” MDU Resources President and CEO Dave Goodin said. “Our communities are better off because of what the teens give back.”

Previous winners

Naomi Hegwood (2018-19) -- Hegwood, a BHS graduate, will be graduating from Harvard University with an integrative biology degree. She plans to continue doing research work with Harvard Forest.

Callie Stonecipher (2019-20) -- Stonecipher is a BHS graduate who was majoring in animation and minoring in graphic and interactive design and film production at Minnesota State University Moorhead.

Laura Muggli (2020-21) -- Muggli, a Grant County graduate, just finished her second year at the University of Mary where she is double-majoring in accounting and financial services/banking.

Chance Bowlinger (2021-22) - Bowlinger, a CHS graduate, is studying math and computer science at North Dakota State University. This summer, he will be coaching soccer and hopes to land a cybersecurity internship at MDU Resources.