Teen of the Week to continue honoring exceptional students; Tribune seeks nominations

The Bismarck Tribune and MDU Resources Group Inc. are teaming up for a fifth year to recognize exemplary high school seniors.

The Teen of the Week series will begin Sept. 28. The 32-week series will highlight stories about students from the region who go above and beyond in academics, extracurriculars and their communities.

Each Wednesday, a high school senior will be featured on Page A1 of the Tribune. A committee composed of Tribune staff will select the weekly winners from students nominated by their principals, counselors or teachers.

Once all 32 Teens of the Week have been recognized, one student will be named Teen of the Year and will receive a $5,000 scholarship sponsored by MDU Resources.

“The Bismarck Tribune is proud to be a part of recognizing our exceptional teens from around the area," said Phil Seibel, managing director of the Tribune's advertising department. "The Teen of the Week celebrates teens from all walks of life and helps us tell their stories."

Last year’s Teen of the Year, Century High School graduate Chance Bowlinger, will attend North Dakota State University this fall to study computer science and math. The National Merit Scholar and U.S. Presidential Scholar was involved in science bowl, jazz band, track and soccer. One of his many achievements includes scoring a perfect score on his college entrance exam.

“I am honored to be part of the Teen of the Week program,” Bowlinger said. “The staff at MDU and The Bismarck Tribune introduced me to some other exceptionally talented students around the state, and I am so grateful for the amazing program they run.”

Past winners include Naomi Hegwood (2018-19), Callie Stonecipher (2019-20), and Laura Muggli (2020-21). Hegwood, a Bismarck High School graduate, is majoring in integrative biology at Harvard University. Stonecipher, another BHS graduate, is studying animation at Minnesota State University Moorhead. Muggli, who graduated from Grant County High School, is studying accounting at the University of Mary.

The staff at MDU Resources is as enthusiastic today about the program as they were in its inaugural year, according to company President and CEO Dave Goodin, who said the program has become a personal point of pride.

“I look forward every week to reading the stories about the extraordinary young adults the program showcases,” Goodin said. “I know our employees take interest in the program and are proud of the fact that our company takes the time and spends the resources to promote the best and brightest youth from across the region.”

A nomination form is available at https://go.bismarcktribune.com/totwapplication.