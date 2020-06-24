Symphony orchestra to host annual Capitol event on Fourth of July, despite pandemic

The Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday that it will host its annual Fourth of July Symphony Spectacular on the Capitol grounds, with coronavirus-related precautions in place.
The group is asking those who attend to remain “a snow angel’s wingspan apart” for physical distancing. It’s a reference to the 8,962 people who gathered on the Capitol mall on Feb. 17, 2007, to set a world record for making simultaneous snow angels.
“We felt this would be a great opportunity for the community to enjoy a well-loved summer tradition of patriotic spirit and musical excellence, and be entertained with a world-class fireworks display, in an environment that follows Gov. (Doug) Burgum’s ND Smart Restart program,” symphony Executive Director Mike Gardner said.
It was not an easy decision, according to Gardner.
“As we watched other events cancel, we recognized that our concert could uniquely deliver a community celebration while also protecting the safety of our musicians and the audience who enjoys the show,” he said.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including physical distancing of musicians and audience members and increased hygiene resources. Vendors must also comply.
“The musicians and I are excited to bring the concert to the community,” Conductor and Music Director Beverly Everett said. “We are proud to announce that our opening act will be Shawn Oban, and the national anthem will be performed by Cole Girodat. Our special guest artist is Chuck Suchy, North Dakota’s official state troubadour, who will join the symphony in performing pops, country and patriotic favorites.”
Live music will start at 8 p.m. on July 4. Fireworks will begin at dark.
Sponsors are Mid Dakota Clinic and HA Thompson and Sons, as well as the city of Bismarck and Burleigh County.
For more information go to www.bismarckmandansymphony.org.
