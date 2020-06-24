Symphony orchestra to host annual Capitol event on Fourth of July, despite pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday that it will host its annual Fourth of July Symphony Spectacular on the Capitol grounds, with coronavirus-related precautions in place.

The group is asking those who attend to remain “a snow angel’s wingspan apart” for physical distancing. It’s a reference to the 8,962 people who gathered on the Capitol mall on Feb. 17, 2007, to set a world record for making simultaneous snow angels.

“We felt this would be a great opportunity for the community to enjoy a well-loved summer tradition of patriotic spirit and musical excellence, and be entertained with a world-class fireworks display, in an environment that follows Gov. (Doug) Burgum’s ND Smart Restart program,” symphony Executive Director Mike Gardner said.

It was not an easy decision, according to Gardner.

“As we watched other events cancel, we recognized that our concert could uniquely deliver a community celebration while also protecting the safety of our musicians and the audience who enjoys the show,” he said.