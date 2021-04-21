Sweep slips away from BSC

"I wasn't trying to do too much (against Lake Region). I tried to keep it simple. ... I was trying to keep my head clear and was trying not to swing too hard," he observed.

He said overswinging seldom has a positive outcome.

"Whenever I swing as hard as I can I wind up hitting a chopper or failing to make good contact," he noted.

Leapaldt said the Royals pitchers tried various approaches on Wednesday. His first home run, a two-run shot to left field, was on a change-up. The second bomb, a two-run blast to left field, came off a fastball. He jumped on a curveball for homer No. 3, a clout to left field with a man aboard in the third inning of the second game.

Wednesday's split left both teams at .500 in the Mon-Dak Conference, certainly not the outcome either team had in mind.

"We just didn't hit in the second game for the most part. We needed more timely hitting and it just didn't come," Leapaldt said.

Leapaldt's first-inning home run and an unearned run in the third gave BSC a 3-2 lead, but Lake Region drew even in the top of the fourth. A walk, Austyn Andrachick's double and a throwing error on what should have been an inning-ending ground ball enabled Lake Region to draw even at 3-3.