 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suspicious object in Mandan leads to terrorizing arrest
0 comments
alert top story

Suspicious object in Mandan leads to terrorizing arrest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
050821-nws-mandanbomb.jpg

An incident involving a suspicious object shut down streets in downtown Mandan on Friday and led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man on a terrorizing charge. Authorities eventually determined the object was harmless.

 Tom Stromme

An incident involving a suspicious object shut down streets in downtown Mandan on Friday and led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man on a terrorizing charge.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Bomb Squad was called to the scene in the area of First Street and Second Avenue Northwest shortly after 10:30 a.m. The squad eventually determined the object posed no threat, and the incident was considered resolved about 1:30 p.m.

The suspect refused to talk to officers, and authorities didn't immediately determine a possible motive, according to Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten. The suspect's name wasn't immediately released. The jail roster for the Burleigh Morton Detention Center identified him as Rhyan Gessner, 25, of Mandan. Formal charges weren't immediately filed.

There was no known connection to an April 28 incident in which a suspicious object in a ditch prompted the shutdown of the area of McKenzie Drive and the Expressway on-ramp, Flaten said. That object also turned out to be harmless.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Economy rebuild is 'a marathon', not sprint

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News