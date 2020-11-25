Sunny skies expected for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving travel is not expected to be as robust this year as it normally is due to the coronavirus pandemic, but those who do venture from their homes will find sunny skies across North Dakota for the next few days.

Wednesday, which is typically one of the biggest travel days of the year, should see a high of 46 degrees in Bismarck followed by 38 on Thanksgiving Day, National Weather Service Meteorologist Brandon Gale said.

Black Friday’s high is expected to be 42 before it warms up briefly to 50 on Saturday and then drops to 34 on Sunday, he said.

Lows are expected to be in the 20s. Winds could gust as high as 20-30 mph over the next few days.

Numerous health officials have pleaded with the public to stay home and avoid gathering with extended family and friends over the holiday so as not to spread the virus. Cases of COVID-19 have climbed significantly throughout North Dakota this fall, and they also are on the rise in many other states.