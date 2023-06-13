The Bismarck Parks and Recreation District has announced the summer schedule for the Elks Aquatic Center.

The pool will open for the season at noon on Friday. Hours will then be 12-4 p.m. and 4:30-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 12-7 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Those also are the hours at Hillside Aquatic Complex, which is already open. Pool hours are subject to change throughout the season. To check the schedule go to bit.ly/3Np6hnM.

Parks officials in March announced that only one of the three outdoor pools in Bismarck would open this summer due to a shortage of lifeguards, a national trend, but earlier this month they said they also would open the Elks pool. The BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center indoor pools also are open for summer hours. The free splash pad at New Generations Park has daily hours of 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Parks and Rec still has openings for part-time lifeguards and swim instructors. Lifeguards must be 15 or older, while water safety instructors must be at least 16. Application materials are available at bisparks.org/jobs.

People interested in training to become a lifeguard or water safety instructor can call Jahna at the BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center at 701-751-4270 for more information. Free certification will be provided to new lifeguards who work for Parks and Rec.