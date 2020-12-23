Strong winds damage popular Bismarck holiday display

Strong winds damaged a popular Christmas lighting display at the Chmielewski family home in Bismarck.

Wind gusts in Bismarck early Wednesday neared 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Among the damage at the Chmielewski home was a destroyed porcelain Nativity scene.

"It was a huge investment and was something I wanted to pass on to my kids," Kathy Chmielewski said Wednesday as she worked in subzero wind chills putting things back in order.

The family has been decorating the home on Kennedy Avenue and 23rd Street for more than 15 years, drawing hundreds of visitors during the holidays.

"We're going to give it a try to get it all back up," Kathy Chmielewski said.

