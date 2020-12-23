 Skip to main content
Strong winds damage popular Bismarck holiday display
Strong winds damage popular Bismarck holiday display

122420-nws-chmielewski.jpg

Kathy Chmielewski cleans up a bear at her family's Christmas lighting display on Kennedy Avenue in Bismarck on Wednesday afternoon. Chmielewski said high winds Tuesday night and early Wednesday did significant damage to the popular display including destroying a porcelain Nativity scene. Each night, hundreds of people stop by to view the display with a large star atop the home at 23rd Street and Kennedy Avenue.

 Tom Stromme

Strong winds damaged a popular Christmas lighting display at the Chmielewski family home in Bismarck.

Wind gusts in Bismarck early Wednesday neared 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Among the damage at the Chmielewski home was a destroyed porcelain Nativity scene.

"It was a huge investment and was something I wanted to pass on to my kids," Kathy Chmielewski said Wednesday as she worked in subzero wind chills putting things back in order. 

The family has been decorating the home on Kennedy Avenue and 23rd Street for more than 15 years, drawing hundreds of visitors during the holidays. 

"We're going to give it a try to get it all back up," Kathy Chmielewski said. 

