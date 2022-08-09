 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stretch of River Road to be closed Thursday

river road.jpg

The closure area on River Road planned for Thursday.

 PROVIDED

Bismarck's River Road will be closed to traffic between Keelboat Park/Riverboat Landing and Fraine Barracks Road starting at 8 a.m. Thursday for the installation of pavement markings.

The closure will be in place until the end of the day, according to the city.

The Riverboat Landing and boat ramp will be accessible from the north. Pioneer Park also will be accessible from the north.

No detour routes will be provided. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.

For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.

