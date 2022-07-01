 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stretch of River Road reopened

River Road between Keelboat Park/Riverboat Landing and Burnt Boat Drive has been reopened to traffic, the city of Bismarck announced Friday.

The stretch had been closed since Monday morning for road work.

