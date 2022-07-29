Stretch of River Road reopened; other Bismarck road work announced

River Road has been reopened to traffic between Keelboat Park/Riverboat Landing and Fraine Barracks Road.

The stretch had been closed since Tuesday for road construction work.

The city also has released details on other upcoming road work.

Thayer Avenue from Fifth Street to the alley between Fifth and Sixth Streets will be closed to traffic all day Saturday for a contractor to set a crane for work in the area.

Access to adjacent properties will be maintained. Traffic exiting the Thayer Avenue parking ramp will be detoured south through the alley to Broadway Avenue during the closure.

Traffic signal work at Seventh Street and Avenue C will commence Monday morning. An all-way stop will be put in place at the intersection. The two outside southbound parking lanes on Seventh Street from 300 feet north of Avenue C through Avenue C will be closed to traffic. Traffic lanes on Avenue C also will be reduced.

The work will take about three weeks. There could be higher-than-normal congestion during peak traffic hours, and the city advises motorists to seek alternate routes.