Bismarck's Canada Avenue between LaSalle Drive/Ottawa Street and Niagara Drive is closed for about two weeks for reconstruction.

A detour is in place for both the Canada Avenue and the LaSalle Drive closures.

Westbound traffic on LaSalle Drive is detoured south on Ottawa Street to Bremner Avenue, then west to Hudson Street, then north back to LaSalle Drive.

Eastbound traffic on LaSalle Drive is detoured south on Hudson Street to Bremner Avenue, then east to Ottawa Street, then north to LaSalle Drive.

Access to local businesses on Canada Avenue will be maintained from the east/southeast. Access to local residences on Canada Avenue will be maintained from the west.