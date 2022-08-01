Stretch of Broadway reopens

Bismarck's Broadway Avenue has reopened to traffic from 11th Street through 13th Street, the city announced Monday.
The road was closed three weeks ago for water main work.
For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.
