 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Street light project planned on portion of State Street
0 comments

Street light project planned on portion of State Street

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A street light upgrade could impact traffic on State Street in north Bismarck this week.

The project will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday, starting from the Interstate 94 interchange in the northbound lane of State Street to Brookside Drive. Work on Thursday will be in the southbound lane of State Street starting at Brookside Drive and working south to the I-94 interchange.

The work might require the closure of one lane of traffic at times. Otherwise the roadway will remain open. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes, or to reduce speed and use caution near the work area.

For more information, go to https://www.bismarcknd.gov/1498/Bismarck-Streets.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkey's 'sea snot' problem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News