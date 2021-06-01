Street light project planned on portion of State Street

A street light upgrade could impact traffic on State Street in north Bismarck this week.

The project will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday, starting from the Interstate 94 interchange in the northbound lane of State Street to Brookside Drive. Work on Thursday will be in the southbound lane of State Street starting at Brookside Drive and working south to the I-94 interchange.

The work might require the closure of one lane of traffic at times. Otherwise the roadway will remain open. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes, or to reduce speed and use caution near the work area.

For more information, go to https://www.bismarcknd.gov/1498/Bismarck-Streets.

