State won't wade into rail bridge ownership dispute; preservation group 'shocked'

State officials have decided against wading into debate over whether the state of North Dakota owns the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge, a contention made by a local group that's seeking to save the structure from demolition.

The Friends of the Rail Bridge nonprofit believes state ownership of the bridge spanning the Missouri River would bolster its efforts to stop BNSF Railway from razing the aging structure to make way for a modern bridge. The preservation group in a statement this week said it is "shocked" that state officials don't want a say in the matter of ownership.

"If an agency head cannot turn to the attorney general for advice on legal issues regarding ownership of the bridge, then who?" said the statement provided by group President Mark Zimmerman.

State Historic Preservation Officer Bill Peterson told the Tribune earlier this month that there would be an attorney general's opinion on the ownership matter. He said this week that plan was shelved based on guidance from the attorney general's office.

Assistant Attorney General Carl Karpinski in a Tuesday email told Peterson and State Historical Society official Kim Jondahl that an opinion was not warranted "due to the fact that no state agency or other state entity is involved in the ownership dispute."

"The State Historical Society and Attorney General’s Office are aware of the situation and monitoring it as it develops," Karpinski wrote. "Once the ownership question is resolved, the State Historical Society will take appropriate action based on the outcome of the discussion between BNSF, FORB and the United States Coast Guard."

It was not a quick decision -- email correspondence obtained by the Tribune through a records request shows that Karpinski and Peterson discussed the matter over the course of a month. Karpinski in mid-Feburary told a fellow assistant attorney general that "At some point there is going to be a meeting where the state will have to weigh in on the ownership," though he also stated that BNSF "has the burden of proving ownership."

Friends of the Rail Bridge believes state ownership of the bridge means the structure could not be destroyed without approval from the State Historical Board. The board oversees the State Historical Society, which believes removal of the 139-year-old bridge would have "an adverse effect on a property that has considerable historic value," Peterson told the Tribune. The bridge was built in 1883, with the spans replaced in 1905.

FORB's claim of state ownership is based on legal principles including that the government owns and protects certain natural resources for public use, according to a memo it sent to the Coast Guard, which decides on projects proposed along that part of the Missouri River. The preservation group maintains North Dakota has held ownership of the bridge since statehood.

"If the North Dakota attorney general is not going to defend North Dakota's ownership of the riverbed of the Missouri River up to its ordinary high-water mark, then who?" the nonprofit said in its statement. "We will do the best we can with our limited budget and resources."

BNSF has questioned the timing of FORB's claim. The permitting process for a new bridge has been ongoing for years, and the Corps is set to release a final environmental impact statement in April.

"We’ve been in meetings with FORB and other groups for five years, and in those meetings we’ve discussed some very technical aspects and challenges with this project, and only now, they’re bringing up this ownership issue," railroad spokeswoman Amy McBeth said in a statement to the Tribune this week. "So it seems like one more last-ditch effort for them to delay through the process the construction of a railroad bridge that everybody agrees is needed.

"FORB’s assertion has no factual merit," she continued. "What we’ll provide to the Coast Guard based on our research will show conclusively that BNSF owns our bridge over the Missouri River at Bismarck and Mandan."

Zimmerman has said the group had no knowledge of the ownership question until it had an attorney willing to do the research.

The preservation group also has notified the Coast Guard that it wants to terminate an agreement it signed in January 2021 outlining the responsibilities of the Coast Guard, the railroad and the nonprofit. Part of FORB's duties included finding a public partner to assist with preservation efforts. It failed to do so by its deadline but was given permission by the Coast Guard to move ahead with its efforts without a partner.

A 2019 feasibility study conducted by North Dakota State University estimated the cost to turn the rail bridge into a foot bridge at just under $7 million. The preservation group has not said how much money it has raised.

"Early in the process, since late 2017, FORB reached out to private and public organizations about possible financial assistance for repurposing the bridge. The response most often heard was for FORB to obtain possession/ownership of the bridge and then come back to the potential financial partners for support," Zimmerman told the Tribune this week.

"I have personally been involved with many fundraising efforts over the years, and it is difficult to raise funds for a project that does not have definite ownership or a concrete plan," he said.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.