State Track and Field Meet to bring thousands, impact Bismarck-area traffic

The North Dakota State High School Track and Field Meet at the MDU Resources Community Bowl later this week is expected to draw thousands of people and cause some traffic congestion in Bismarck.

About 1,500 Class A and Class B boys and girls athletes are scheduled to compete Thursday through Saturday, according to North Dakota High School Activities Association spokesman Tom Mix.

The Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau expects the event to bring a total of 7,500 people to the capital city.

"We anticipate the attendees at this tournament will spend around $725,000 in our community while they are here," bureau CEO Sheri Grossman said.

Traffic congestion is expected near Interstate 94's Exit 157, in the area of the Community Bowl, and some street closures are planned on the nearby Bismarck State College campus.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol and the state Transportation Department are advising motorists to expect heavy traffic flow in the Exit 157 area Thursday through Saturday.

Specific times of concern will be from 3-5 p.m. Thursday for the parade of athletes, and from 8-9 a.m. Friday. Drivers might experience stopped traffic, slow-moving vehicles and several buses transporting athletes to the track meet. Motorists are urged to allow extra travel time and and to use alternative routes if possible.

At the BSC campus, starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Edwards Avenue will be closed to through traffic west of Schafer Street. Access to campus buildings will be maintained. Canary Avenue west of the Community Bowl parking lot access also will be closed to through traffic. No detours will be in place. The closures will remain until late Saturday afternoon. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.

Other disruptions

Separately, city officials have delayed the planned closure of Front Avenue between the Seventh Street and Ninth Street one-ways until after Memorial Day weekend. The closure had been set to begin Tuesday, as workers install a new water main. The closure is expected to be in place for two weeks. No detour will be in place.

West Main Avenue westbound traffic lanes will be reduced to one lane and then detoured into the eastbound traffic lane starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, while a contractor installs bird netting under the railroad structure. When work in the westbound lanes has been completed, traffic will be switched to head-to-head in the westbound lanes. Lake Street will be closed to traffic. The Rosser Avenue westbound on ramp and the eastbound Rosser off ramp will be closed. Work will continue into late evening.

