The state Transportation Department has adjusted one of the detours on Bismarck's State Street as construction continues.

The State Street intersection at the westbound Interstate 94 ramps is closed. Westbound traffic coming off the interstate is not able to turn southbound onto State Street. Northbound State Street traffic is not be able to use the westbound on-ramp. Traffic is now detoured north to Century Avenue, east to 19th Street, and south to Interstate Avenue.

The intersection at State Street and Capitol Avenue also is closed. Traffic is not be able to turn east or west, but northbound and southbound traffic on State Street is not impacted. Traffic is detoured to Divide Avenue.

The detours are expected to remain in place for about five days. Drivers are urged to plan alternative routes.