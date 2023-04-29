Construction is scheduled to begin Monday on State Street and Bismarck Expressway.

State Street road work will begin south of Divide Avenue East to Calgary Avenue East. Traffic will be reduced to two lanes in each direction, with speeds 25-30 mph.

The State Street project will include just over 1.6 miles of work, including concrete pavement repair, signals, lighting, turn lane improvements, sidewalks and storm sewers. Traffic signal work is expected to be completed late this year, with the overall project done next spring.

Bismarck Expressway work will begin just west of the Washington Street intersection to Seventh Street. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, with speeds of 25 mph.

Work also will begin on Washington Street. A two-block section from Ivy Avenue to West Denver Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction, with speeds of 25 mph.

The Expressway project will consist of 4 miles of work, starting west of the Washington Street intersection to north of the Main Street intersection. Work will include new asphalt, sidewalk improvements, and improvements to median islands and signals. The project is expected to wrap up in the fall.