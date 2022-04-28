State refuses a 2nd time to become part of rail bridge debate

State officials for a second time have refused to wade into a debate over who owns the historic Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge, potentially leaving the courts as the last option to settle the matter before the structure is demolished.

State Sen. Tracy Potter, D-Bismarck, earlier this month asked Attorney General Drew Wrigley for an opinion, but Wrigley in a letter to Potter on Wednesday declined.

"There are ... some situations which are unsuited for an attorney general opinion, including when the question presented requires a factual determination," Wrigley wrote. "Such matters are best reserved for another forum where the factual assessments can be weighed and rendered."

The Friends of the Rail Bridge nonprofit believes state ownership of the bridge spanning the Missouri River would bolster the group's efforts to stop BNSF Railway from razing the 139-year-old structure to make way for a modern bridge. FORB earlier this year sought an attorney general's opinion, but Assistant Attorney General Carl Karpinski determined one was not warranted "due to the fact that no state agency or other state entity is involved in the ownership dispute," according to an email obtained by the Tribune.

Potter's request was not tied to FORB, but he made a similar argument -- that if the state does indeed own the bridge, the director of the State Historical Society would be required by law to determine the structure's historical significance -- a determination that could block demolition.

Potter in a statement to the Tribune said he's disappointed in Wrigley's refusal to issue an opinion.

"Make no mistake, the state’s unwillingness to be involved as the owner of the riverbed will cause serious future injury to the people of North Dakota," he said.

FORB's claim of state ownership is based on legal principles including that the government owns and protects certain natural resources for public use, according to a memo it sent to the Coast Guard, which decides on projects proposed along that part of the Missouri River. The preservation group maintains North Dakota has held ownership of "the bed of the Missouri River up to the high-water mark, as well as any permanent fixtures attached," since statehood.

BNSF Railway has called the claim of state ownership "absurd" and questioned the timing of its proponents. The permitting process for a new bridge has been ongoing for years, and the Coast Guard in about a month is set to release a final environmental impact statement -- one of the final steps in the permit process.

A draft statement released last year lists removing the existing bridge and constructing a new one as a proposed alternative, and retaining the bridge and building a new one with three potential designs as others.

FORB President Mark Zimmerman after the state's initial refusal to become involved said the group "is working with the United States Coast Guard, (federal) Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, and BNSF Railway on the question of bridge ownership."

Zimmerman has said the group had no knowledge of the ownership question until it had an attorney willing to do the research. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday on whether the group might consider taking the matter to court.

The bridge was built in 1883, with the spans replaced in 1905. A 2019 feasibility study conducted by North Dakota State University estimated the cost to turn the structure into a foot bridge at just under $7 million. The preservation group has not said how much money it has raised.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.