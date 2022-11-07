State of the Cities address set Tuesday in Bismarck

Successes and challenges of the past year in the Bismarck-Mandan region and officials' visions for 2023 will be topics at the annual State of the Cities Address on Tuesday.

The event put on by the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC begins with registration at the Bismarck Hotel and Conference Center from 7-7:30 a.m., followed by the event from 7:30-9:30 a.m. It will not be livestreamed, according to Event Coordinator Maggie Byrd. The hotel is at 800 S. Third St.

Topics will include political subdivision relationships, park projects updates, diversity in schools and more. There will be two panels -- one representing Bismarck/Burleigh County, which will present at 7:40 a.m., and the other representing Mandan/Morton County, which will present at 8:40 a.m.

Panel members are:

Bismarck/Burleigh

City Mayor Mike Schmitz

County Commissioner Becky Matthews

School Board President Jon Lee

Park Board President Michael Gilbertson

The panel will be moderated by Cory Fong, director of communication and public affairs for MDU Resources Group.

Mandan/Morton County

City Mayor Tim Helbling

County Commission Chairman Nathan Boehm

School Board President Sheldon Wolf

Park Board President Wade Meschke

The panel will be moderated by Bartlett & West Marketing Leader Amber Larson, who also owns Larson's Tattooing.