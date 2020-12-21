State moves to drop charges against 4 suspects in Mandan stabbing

The state has filed motions to dismiss attempted murder-related charges against four men accused in a July 3 stabbing in Mandan allegedly tied to outlaw motorcycle gangs.

Assistant Attorney General Britta Demello Rice on Friday filed motions to dismiss charges of conspiring to commit murder and participating in a criminal street gang against Nash Wollan, 48, of Williston; Girard Glaser, 49, of Mandan; Nicholas Kinsella-Greff, 28, of Mandan; and Edward Nuckols, 32, of Bismarck.

North Dakota Attorney General’s Office spokeswoman Liz Brocker declined comment on the dismissals. Demello Rice in her motions said "although there was probable cause to file charges, there is insufficient evidence at this time to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt."

She asks the court to dismiss the charges "without prejudice" -- a legal term that leaves open the door to charges being filed again in the future if there is more evidence.

"We felt we had a very strong case but I commend the state for continuing to investigate and reassess the charges," said Jackson Lofgren, the attorney representing Wollan.

Glaser’s attorney, Justin Vinje, said the allegations turned his client’s life upside down.