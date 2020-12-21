State moves to drop charges against 4 suspects in Mandan stabbing

The state has filed motions to dismiss attempted murder-related charges against four men accused in a July 3 stabbing in Mandan allegedly tied to outlaw motorcycle gangs.
Assistant Attorney General Britta Demello Rice on Friday filed motions to dismiss charges of conspiring to commit murder and participating in a criminal street gang against Nash Wollan, 48, of Williston; Girard Glaser, 49, of Mandan; Nicholas Kinsella-Greff, 28, of Mandan; and Edward Nuckols, 32, of Bismarck.
North Dakota Attorney General’s Office spokeswoman Liz Brocker declined comment on the dismissals. Demello Rice in her motions said "although there was probable cause to file charges, there is insufficient evidence at this time to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt."
She asks the court to dismiss the charges "without prejudice" -- a legal term that leaves open the door to charges being filed again in the future if there is more evidence.
"We felt we had a very strong case but I commend the state for continuing to investigate and reassess the charges," said Jackson Lofgren, the attorney representing Wollan.
Glaser’s attorney, Justin Vinje, said the allegations turned his client’s life upside down.
“You cannot imagine how happy he is with this news, especially coming into the holidays,” Vinje said. “Law enforcement conducted a thorough investigation, and we are grateful for their efforts.”
Kinsella-Greff's attorney, Joshua Weatherspoon, declined comment on the case. James Loraas, the attorney representing Nuckols, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Authorities on Sept. 11 issued arrest warrants for the men in connection with a stabbing during a July 3 street dance outside the Silver Dollar Bar in Mandan. Authorities alleged the four were members or aspiring members of the Sons of Silence motorcycle club and attacked a member of the rival Hell's Angels. A man not associated with either motorcycle club suffered multiple stab wounds and a collapsed lung in the incident, according to court documents.
The U.S. Department of Justice labels the Sons of Silence and the Hell's Angels as "outlaw motorcycle gangs." North Dakota has historically been territory claimed by the Sons of Silence, police say. Another motorcycle club in recent years joined the Hell’s Angels, which Sons of Silence members may have seen as a challenge, authorities say.
