State gears up for study on longer truck configurations

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is starting work on a pilot study examining the potential for longer trucks on the road at the direction of the Legislature.

The department is accepting applications from the transportation industry through the end of November to gather input on possible trucking routes and configurations. Among the ideas it will consider is a proposal outlined in legislation allowing cargo trailers up to 130 feet in length. The existing limit is 100 feet.

Lawmakers last spring considered several pieces of legislation surrounding "road trains," or extra-long trucks meant to save on fuel costs and other expenses associated with shipping. Road trains are used in the Australian Outback for transporting goods long distances across rural areas. The idea faced pushback in North Dakota amid safety concerns, and legislators ultimately passed a bill for a pilot study on alternative configurations.

"This is a great opportunity to work with our transportation partners and learn more about the long combination vehicle impact on the state highway system," said Mike Kisse, maintenance assistance division engineer with the Transportation Department. "This legislation has the potential to benefit the North Dakota economy."

The Transportation Department says it plans to review proposed routes and configurations for any issues that could arise regarding longer trucks traveling over bridges or through intersections. It also will study whether the proposals would be problematic for cars seeking to pass trucks. The department plans to reports its findings back to lawmakers by Aug. 1, 2022.

The Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute based at North Dakota State University is helping with the study, as is an advisory group made up of state officials and representatives from motor carrier interest groups.

More information is available at www.dot.nd.gov/lcv.

