The 29th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is set for Saturday.

The effort is sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers in partnership with the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way.

Letter carriers will be collecting nonperishable food items for local food aid agencies and United Way’s Backpack Program. Donations can be placed next to mailboxes.

“Inventory at food pantries is typically low this time of year, so Stamp Out Hunger helps get food to families in need right here in our own community,” MSA United Way Executive Director Jena Gullo said.

People can volunteer to help mail carriers sort the food at the post office on Airport Road. To volunteer contact United Way at 701-255-3601 or email admin2msaunitedway.org.