Springlike temps to give way to wintry weather in North Dakota

A balmy weekend in Bismarck-Mandan presented the perfect opportunity for residents to put up their outdoor Christmas lights. A change in the weather this week might create more of a holiday landscape.

A system is expected to move in over the Rockies on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing colder temperatures, windy conditions, rain and a chance of accumulating snow.

"Most of the snow impacts will be in eastern North Dakota, but we could see some snow (in Bismarck-Mandan) Wednesday night into Thursday," National Weather Service Meteorologist Connor Smith said.

The amount of snow that might fall in the capital city area is uncertain. Eastern North Dakota could see a few inches, Smith said.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Jessica Storm said one scenario for the system has it moving quickly through the Northern Great Lakes into Canada, leaving behind less snow in the Northern Plains. But another scenario has it stalling in the Upper Midwest, dumping heavy snow in the eastern Dakotas and Minnesota.

Wind gusts of 40-50 mph are expected on Thursday and Friday, according to Storm and Smith.

"Mainly in the southwest part of North Dakota, but in Bismarck it could be gusty too," Smith said.

The wind will blow around any snow that does fall and could lead to visibility problems for motorists -- perhaps even blizzard conditions, the forecasters said.

It will be quite a change from the weekend, when warm air flowing in from the south and the southwest resulted in above-normal temperatures that reached into the 60s in Bismarck-Mandan and created the perfect opportunity for people to finish fall outdoors chores such as raking leaves. High temps in the cities are forecast to be in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday before dropping into the 30s on Thursday and Friday, with a slight warmup into the 40s for the weekend.

Blake Nicholson

