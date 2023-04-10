Easter weekend ushered in temperatures not seen since around Halloween in western and central North Dakota, though the early week blast of warmth that could produce Fourth of July-type temps in the southwest will be quick to cool.

Meanwhile, Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday declared a statewide emergency for spring flooding, making state resources available to help in any flood fights in coming weeks. The concern this year is more in the eastern part of the state.

In another weather-related move, both Bismarck and Mandan have rescheduled their annual spring cleanup weeks due to the prolonged winter and the amount of snow remaining.

Spring cleanup

The week when Bismarck and Mandan residents can place bulky items on the boulevard for special pickup during their regular garbage collection days had been set for next week. It's now been changed to the week of May 15 in both cities.

“The large piles of snow along boulevards and future snowmelt does not bode well for the city’s Spring Clean-Up Week and Community Clean-Up Day to take place in April as planned,” Mandan City Administrator Jim Neubauer said. “The alternative plans have worked well in the past and we believe it’s the best decision for this year."

Both cities also rescheduled their cleanup weeks last year, due to a spring blizzard.

Balmy blast

Bismarck this winter has seen more than 8 feet of snow -- the third-snowiest season in 148 years of record-keeping for the capital city. The piles of snow will get a lot smaller this week, with high temperatures forecast in the 50s and 60s on Monday and Tuesday, cooling to the 40s for the rest of the week as a cold front slides through midweek, according to the National Weather Service.

The warm air flowing over the state early this week is more typical for June or July, though "Existing snow cover will temper these temperatures to some extent," forecasters said. Parts of southwestern North Dakota -- areas with bare ground -- could see highs in the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Many parts of western and central North Dakota on Sunday saw their first day at or above 50 degrees since early last November. The stretch of 154 consecutive days was the longest on record for Dickinson; for both Jamestown and Bismarck the stretch of 157 days was third-longest on record, according to the weather service.

Bismarck, which had a Sunday high of 53, hadn't seen a day with a high above 49 since Nov. 4 -- just days before the first blizzard of the season.

The warm air is being pulled northward into the Plains from the Southwest and Mexico, according to AccuWeather. It could encourage flowers and trees to bud, but it also could exacerbate flooding concerns in some areas.

High-water worries

"This week's quick warmup will cause the snowpack to melt rapidly, bringing a rapid rise in river levels," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said.

Experts say no widespread major flooding is expected in the west this spring because of no precipitation in the immediate forecast, dry soils due to prolonged drought, and an expected quick breakup of ice on the Missouri River. Upper reservoirs on the river also have plenty of storage capacity. Concerns for significant flooding are much higher in the eastern Red River Valley.

Burgum's executive order officially puts all state agencies including the North Dakota National Guard on standby to help with any flood battles. The state has been mobilizing public and private partners since the start of the year.

“Deep snowpack that’s ripe for melting will combine with a rapid warmup this week to put North Dakota’s flood fighting skills to the test once again, so it’s essential that state agencies be ready to respond at a moment’s notice,” Burgum said in a statement. “North Dakotans are experienced flood fighters, and working together with our local, state and federal agencies in a whole-of-government approach, we can overcome whatever challenges lie ahead.”

State lawmakers also planned to propose $2 million for natural disaster response and recovery as an amendment to the Guard adjutant general’s budget, according to House Majority Leader Mike Lefor and Senate Majority Leader David Hogue.

For more information on flooding, go to www.weather.gov/flood.