Splonskowski launches Burleigh County auditor bid; Vetter not seeking new term

Bismarck City Commissioner Mark Splonskowski is running for Burleigh County auditor/treasurer.

Splonskowski has worked for the county tax equalization department since 2014. He was elected to the City Commission in 2020. If elected county auditor, he intends to continue serving on the city board. His term ends in 2024.

"I desire to use the knowledge and experience I have gained at Burleigh County, as well as the time I have spent on the City Commission, to work for the people on the county level," Splonskowski said.

There is no statute in North Dakota Century Code that addresses a person holding two elected offices, North Dakota Association of Counties attorney Aaron Birst said. State Supreme Court cases and attorney general opinions have fleshed out the issue, and the principle is that someone cannot hold two positions in government if the offices are "incompatible," he said.

Incompatibility exists when performing the duties of one office interferes with performing the duties of the other, Birst said. He added that the attorney general has said it is a case-by-case analysis.

Splonskowski grew up near Lake Park, Minnesota, and moved to Bismarck in 2013 to marry his wife, Alexandria. They have two children.

Current Auditor Leo Vetter is not seeking reelection. He did not elaborate on his reasoning. Vetter was elected in 2020 to fill out the rest of former auditor Kevin Glatt's term. Glatt resigned in October 2019 without offering a reason.

No one else has publicly announced a bid for auditor.

