Special Bismarck-area patrols result in 3 DUI arrests

No arrests were made at a sobriety checkpoint in Burleigh County on Friday, but DUI "saturation patrols" in the Bismarck area resulted in three DUI arrests.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol conducted the checkpoint on state Highway 1804 south of Bismarck at the start of the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The agency released results on Tuesday. Just under 100 vehicles came through the checkpoint, and five drivers were evaluated for possible impairment, with no arrests.

The goal of sobriety checkpoints is to deter people from driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A checkpoint and saturation patrols also were conducted in Grand Forks County, resulting in three DUI arrests, according to the patrol.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0