Sobriety checkpoint planned in Morton County
The North Dakota Highway Patrol is planning a DUI checkpoint somewhere in Morton County from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers will follow it up with DUI "saturation patrols" in the area.

The goal of sobriety checkpoints is to deter people from driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

No arrests were made at a sobriety checkpoint in Burleigh County over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, but saturation patrols in the Bismarck area resulted in three DUI arrests.

