Snow in North Dakota possible on Christmas

If you’ve been dreaming of a white and snowy Christmas this year, you might be in luck.

There’s a chance of snow throughout North Dakota beginning Friday on Christmas Eve through next Tuesday, said Meteorologist Brandon Gale with the National Weather Service in Bismarck. The greatest chance is on Sunday.

“At this time, we’re not expecting any heavy snow,” Gale said. “We’re expecting light accumulations, maybe an inch or so per day.”

He wasn’t expecting the snowfall to cause major travel impacts but advised that people planning to drive for the holiday check the forecast and road conditions before traveling. The North Dakota Department of Transportation maintains a road condition map at travel.dot.nd.gov, and it includes a feature under the "More Information" tab where users can toggle to show where snow plows are actively clearing the state's highways and interstates.

Gale said he did not anticipate much snow in the Bismarck area before the holiday weekend, but the northern part of the state could receive about an inch Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Daily high temperatures are expected to drop over the weekend and into next week. The high on Christmas Eve in Bismarck is forecast to be 31, falling to 12 on Christmas Day.

People traveling by car should brace for bitterly cold weather as they load unwrapped gifts into their vehicles after Christmas. Highs could drop into the single digits early next week. Wind chills early could make the temperature feel as though it’s 20 below zero, Gale said.

More North Dakotans are expected to travel for Christmas this year than last year at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. AAA predicts that the region encompassing the state will see 32% more travelers for the holiday than in 2020. Travel is expected to come close to pre-pandemic levels, though stay slightly below.

The vast majority of travelers are expected to take car trips. Nationwide, 100 million people are expected to travel by vehicle, 6 million by air and 3 million by some other mode of transport, according to AAA’s forecast.

