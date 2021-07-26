Smoky skies here to stay for weeks over North Dakota

Smoky skies over Bismarck have become the status quo this July as air drifts in from wildfires burning across the western United States and Canada, and no clear end is in sight.

“The firefighters are saying we’re in it for the long term,” said Jim Semerad, director of the Division of Air Quality for the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality. “If Mother Nature would bless us and give us some cooler temperatures out that way and some rain, it might be shorter.”

Storms or temporary shifts in weather could offer a little respite here and there, but Meteorologist Alex Edwards with the National Weather Service in Bismarck said the smoke is likely to linger well into August.

“I’m not seeing much relief in the foreseeable future,” he said. “Unfortunately, what we’re seeing is a persistent high pressure over the western United States, and it generally leads to hot and dry conditions.”

Temperatures in Bismarck and southwestern North Dakota on Tuesday could exceed 100 degrees.

“If the wildfire smoke gets thick enough, it could actually dampen those high temperatures a bit,” Edwards said. “Sometimes it will knock a few degrees off the high.”