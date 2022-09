Traffic in the area of the State Street and 43rd Avenue intersection in north Bismarck will be disrupted Thursday morning.

Crews beginning at 9 a.m. will be installing temporary traffic signal poles and span wires. The work is expected to take about two hours, according to the city.

Police will be on-site to direct traffic. Traffic speeds will be reduced to 25 mph or less. No detour will be in place. Motorists can expect congestion and are urged to seek alternate routes.