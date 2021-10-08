Signal project set at Century and Washington

Crews will begin installing traffic signals at the intersection of Century Avenue and Washington Street at 8 a.m. Monday, according to the city.

Traffic lanes will be reduced to one lane of travel in each direction, and sidewalks will be closed. The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph in work areas. A four-way stop will be in place until the end of the day Wednesday, weather permitting. The lane reductions will be in place until the end of the day Friday.