Signal project planned at Divide and 19th

Officials will temporarily replace the traffic signals with an all-way stop at the Divide Avenue and 19th Street intersection in Bismarck, beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane of travel in each direction, and sidewalks will be closed while traffic signals are replaced, according to the city.

The all-way-stop will be in place for about two weeks. The lane reductions will be in place until the end of the day Friday, Nov. 19, weather permitting. During peak traffic periods, drivers can anticipate delays and congestion on Divide Avenue and 19th Street. No detour route will be in place.

For more information go to www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.

