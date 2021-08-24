Showers, thunderstorms on tap for latter part of week

Rain showers and thunderstorms are likely to mark the latter part of the workweek and linger into the weekend in the Bismarck-Mandan region.
A hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service says "strong to severe" thunderstorms are possible in southern North Dakota from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. The forecast for Bismarck-Mandan predicts a 60% chance of precipitation Wednesday and Thursday, a 50% chance on Friday and Saturday, lessening to a 20% chance Sunday morning.
The region could use the rain -- the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map shows that it remains in extreme drought, the second-worst category. But AccuWeather reports that the storm system could bring strong wind, hail and flash flooding to some areas.
The pattern will be set up by a bubble of strong high pressure with hot and humid air that is forecast to linger over Oklahoma into the end of the week, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.
"Showers and thunderstorms will fire and repeat over the northern edge of this zone of high pressure close to the area where the jet stream will be," he said.
Bismarck-Mandan likely will be just out of the danger area, but AccuWeather projects that extreme south central North Dakota and the southeastern portion of the state including Fargo will be in the area that could see torrential rainfall.
"While a major outbreak of severe thunderstorms is not anticipated, the main threats from the thunderstorms will be from strong wind gusts that can reach as high as 80 mph and flash flooding in some cases," AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo said.