Showers, thunderstorms on tap for latter part of week

Rain showers and thunderstorms are likely to mark the latter part of the workweek and linger into the weekend in the Bismarck-Mandan region.

A hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service says "strong to severe" thunderstorms are possible in southern North Dakota from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. The forecast for Bismarck-Mandan predicts a 60% chance of precipitation Wednesday and Thursday, a 50% chance on Friday and Saturday, lessening to a 20% chance Sunday morning.

The region could use the rain -- the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map shows that it remains in extreme drought, the second-worst category. But AccuWeather reports that the storm system could bring strong wind, hail and flash flooding to some areas.

