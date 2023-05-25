A shoulder closure will be in place for a week on Interstate 94 in the Bismarck-Mandan area for a sign installation project.

The closure is scheduled beginning Friday both east and west of the westbound I-94 exit ramp 157, and within the Tyler Parkway Interchange in Bismarck, according to the state Department of Transportation.

A width restriction will be in place and the speed limit will be reduced. Motorists should expect minor delays, DOT said.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or go to travel.dot.nd.gov/.