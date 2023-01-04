Sheriff's department kicks off celebration of Burleigh County's 150th anniversary

The Burleigh County Sheriff's Department is kicking off the celebration of the county's 150th anniversary this year with special badges and vehicle graphics.

A department committee designed the commemorative gold-and-silver badge, which includes the phrase "150 years 1873-2023" and Old West styling. Employees were given the option of purchasing a badge and wearing it until the end of the year, when the department will retire the special badges and reinstate the standard ones.

The badges didn't cost the county anything because interested employees paid for their own before the department submitted the order.

"Total production of the limited badges is just over 100, as not every employee purchased one," Maj. Jim Hulm said. "It's definitely a unique keepsake to remember working at the Sheriff's Department during this historic anniversary."

The department also is putting a 150th anniversary decal on squad vehicles. Like the badge it includes "150 years" and "1873 2023."

The department also plans to post stories and information from the past 1 ½ centuries on its Facebook page.

"Remembering our history is critical as we move forward, continuing the same mission that was set out in 1873, to serve the people of Burleigh County," the agency said in a recent post. "With that, the department in 2023 will be attending town parades and hosting a public event in the fall to commemorate this anniversary."

Burleigh County was named for Dr. Walter Burleigh, a physician, trader, designated Indian Agent of Dakota Territory and congressional delegate. The territorial legislature created the county on Jan. 4, 1873, and the county's government was officially organized on July 16 of that year. Its boundaries were altered several times over the next dozen years.

The county seat of Bismarck celebrated its 150th anniversary last year.