Seventh Street to see lane reductions

A portion of the Seventh Street one-way will see lane reductions in Bismarck's downtown area as work is done on a water main.

Starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, on Seventh Street south of Thayer Avenue, the west outside lane will be closed to traffic. Mid-block between Thayer Avenue and Broadway, there will be a second transition to remove the adjacent lane, resulting in two southbound lanes at Broadway through Sweet Avenue.

Exclusive right turn lanes will be in place at Broadway and Main Avenue.

The lane reduction will be in place for about 10 days. Motorists can expect congestion during morning, noon and evening peak traffic periods, and are advised by the city to seek alternate routes.

