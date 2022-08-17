Seventh Street intersection getting new traffic signals

The installation of a new traffic signal system at Seventh Street and Thayer Avenue in Bismarck will impact traffic.

An all-way stop will be in place at the intersection starting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The two outside southbound driving lanes on the one-way Seventh Street in the area will be closed to traffic. The middle two lanes will remain open. Parking lanes on Thayer Avenue will be reduced.

The signal shutdown and lane closures will be in place for about two weeks. Motorists can expect higher-than-normal congestion during peak traffic hours and are advised to seek alternate routes, according to the city.

For more information go to www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.