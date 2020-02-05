1 sentenced, 2 plead not guilty in McLean drug case

Two Detroit-area men arrested last month in McLean County on drug charges pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, and a third was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty, court documents show.

Harvey Hull, Keron Carter-Whaley-El and Daivon Perkins, all 19, were arrested in early January after police said they found 262 oxycodone pills during a traffic stop. There was evidence in the car of attempts to hinder K-9 detection, according to an affidavit. The pills had a street value of about $21,000, police said.

Hull on Wednesday pleaded guilty to felony drug possession with intent to deliver, according to court documents. South Central District Judge John Grinsteiner sentenced him to 90 days in the Mercer County Jail and gave him credit for 29 days already served. Hull’s attorney, Thomas Glass, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Carter-Whaley-El and Perkins pleaded not guilty to the same charge. Court documents show a pretrial conference is scheduled for April 1. A trial date is not listed. Carter-Whaley-El’s attorney, Philip Becher, declined comment on the case. Danny Herbel, attorney for Perkins, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

