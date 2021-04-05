Senate passes bill to allow infrastructure maintenance fees to replace special assessments

The state Senate passed a bill Monday that would allow cities and counties to replace some special assessments with fees.

Special assessments are taxes levied against property that benefits from a public project such as a street upgrade. House Bill 1419 would let local governments replace some types of specials meant to fund infrastructure maintenance with a fee paid by all utility users. Residents would have the option of petitioning for a public vote on an imposed fee.

The Senate voted 36-11 to approve the bill. The House passed it earlier 75-19.

The bill was amended to remove a requirement that residents who want to vote on an infrastructure fee submit a petition signed by 60% of voters from the previous election. The bill as passed by the Senate would require signatures from 15% of qualified electors. It now returns to the House of Representatives for a vote on approval of the amendment. If that fails, the bill will go to a conference committee.