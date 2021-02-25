 Skip to main content
Semitrailer hauling cattle rolls in Mandan; driver charged with DUI
Semitrailer hauling cattle rolls in Mandan; driver charged with DUI

022621-nws-cattle-accident

A semitrailer hauling cattle rolled on its side after the driver lost control while trying to navigate a tight turn connecting eastbound Memorial Highway to the Bismarck Expressway and Interstate 94 in Mandan on Wednesday afternoon. Some cattle escaped and were rounded up and penned while a stock trailer was used to load the remaining animals trapped inside the trailer. The driver of the semitrailer was taken by ambulance to a Bismarck hospital. Personnel from the Mandan Fire Department, North Dakota Highway Patrol and Bismarck Animal Control were some of the responders at the scene. There was no immediate information on the condition of the driver or the cattle.

 Mike McCleary

A semitrailer hauling cattle rolled as it traveled away from Kist Livestock Auction in Mandan, and several of the animals escaped and had to be rounded up. The driver is charged with DUI and distracted driving.

The truck loaded with 111 cattle was heading to Napoleon via Memorial Highway about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. It was traveling under 15 mph on the cloverleaf on-ramp to Expressway and ultimately Interstate 94 when the front left tire went off the roadway and the semi rolled, according to the Highway Patrol.

Cattle were rounded up and penned while a stock trailer was used to load the remaining animals trapped inside the trailer. Personnel from the Mandan Fire Department, Highway Patrol, Bismarck Animal Control and Kist responded to the scene.

The patrol said driver Evan Gross, 30, of Napoleon, had no apparent injuries. Authorities did not say if any cattle were injured or killed.

A similar cattle truck crash happened in the same area last November, when a semi negotiating a tight curve after turning onto Exit 156 into Mandan overturned. Three calves died and the driver was cited for care required.

