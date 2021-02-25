Semitrailer hauling cattle rolls in Mandan; driver charged with DUI

A semitrailer hauling cattle rolled as it traveled away from Kist Livestock Auction in Mandan, and several of the animals escaped and had to be rounded up. The driver is charged with DUI and distracted driving.

The truck loaded with 111 cattle was heading to Napoleon via Memorial Highway about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. It was traveling under 15 mph on the cloverleaf on-ramp to Expressway and ultimately Interstate 94 when the front left tire went off the roadway and the semi rolled, according to the Highway Patrol.

Cattle were rounded up and penned while a stock trailer was used to load the remaining animals trapped inside the trailer. Personnel from the Mandan Fire Department, Highway Patrol, Bismarck Animal Control and Kist responded to the scene.

The patrol said driver Evan Gross, 30, of Napoleon, had no apparent injuries. Authorities did not say if any cattle were injured or killed.

A similar cattle truck crash happened in the same area last November, when a semi negotiating a tight curve after turning onto Exit 156 into Mandan overturned. Three calves died and the driver was cited for care required.

