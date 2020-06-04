Seidler set for delayed season opener

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marlyn Seidler had seen a lot during his 67 years on the planet and in a racing career that is nearly as long. But he, like the rest of us, has never seen anything like the effect COVID-19 has had.

The pandemic brought him home after only two weekends of racing this winter in Arizona and has delayed his latest appearance on the track.

As a race car driver, the Underwood farmer has spent decades looking for an edge and often finding it. This year, he's had a week since test and tune to fine tune his new No. 7 VanderBuilt IMCA Modified. The time for fine-tuning ends tonight when Seidler’s home track -- Dacotah Speedway in Mandan -- opens for the season.

“We were getting ready to race here but we haven’t been able to because of the COVID thing,” Seidler said. “We haven’t been able to race anywhere.”

Seidler might be old school from an experience standpoint, but he isn’t averse to new technology to keep the familiar No. 7 competitive. Last year, driving the same car for the second straight year, Seidler won eight feature races throughout the region.

He enters the 2020 season needing six feature wins to reach 100. Dacotah Speedway officials said if he gets them, he will become the first North Dakotan to get to that level.