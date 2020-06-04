Seidler set for delayed season opener

Marlyn Seidler had seen a lot during his 67 years on the planet and in a racing career that is nearly as long. But he, like the rest of us, has never seen anything like the effect COVID-19 has had.
The pandemic brought him home after only two weekends of racing this winter in Arizona and has delayed his latest appearance on the track.
As a race car driver, the Underwood farmer has spent decades looking for an edge and often finding it. This year, he's had a week since test and tune to fine tune his new No. 7 VanderBuilt IMCA Modified. The time for fine-tuning ends tonight when Seidler’s home track -- Dacotah Speedway in Mandan -- opens for the season.
“We were getting ready to race here but we haven’t been able to because of the COVID thing,” Seidler said. “We haven’t been able to race anywhere.”
Seidler might be old school from an experience standpoint, but he isn’t averse to new technology to keep the familiar No. 7 competitive. Last year, driving the same car for the second straight year, Seidler won eight feature races throughout the region.
He enters the 2020 season needing six feature wins to reach 100. Dacotah Speedway officials said if he gets them, he will become the first North Dakotan to get to that level.
It didn’t take a lot of coaxing from the maker of VanderBuilt cars to get him into a new one. Like all new things, it wasn’t perfect after a few laps of testing, but it wasn’t bad.
“We’re looking for the littlest lift,” Seidler said. “This class is so competitive, there’s so much going on. Technology in these cars is halfway to the moon. We’d be (at test and tune) even if it wasn’t a new car.”
There hasn’t been a back-to-back IMCA Modified point champion at Dacotah Speedway since Shawn Strand in 2014-15. In fact, Strand is the only driver to go back-to-back since 2008. He also won in 2008-09.
Tom Berry is the defending champion.
Seidler said the new No. 7 is ready to challenge.
“We changed the whole scheme a year ago,” Seidler pointed out. “That race car was one we bought used, so it was a year old. The car was really, really good. We won eight or nine features last year and that was a big deal for a washed-up dirt farmer.”
Seidler said tracks like Dacotah Speedway are his favorites as they require skill in the setup.
“We love racing here in Mandan,” Seidler said. “We like race tracks that stay smooth. It’s kind of a driver’s track. It isn’t just about horsepower, but you have to get the chassis hooked up. That’s why we’re always changing stuff and chasing speed.”
Seidler said he’s proud of the 19 season points championships at various tracks. Some of that is knowing when to change and when not to.
“When we get our hands on something that’s really good, we don’t want to let go of it. I’ve had different cars every year and we’ve had some that lasted two. It just depends on how good they are.”
He’ll get his first real feel for the car tonight when the green flag drops on Dacotah Speedway’s 30th season.
Hobby Stocks haven’t had back-to-back champions since Craig Ohlhauser in 2007-08. A.J. Davenport won last season.
In WISSOTA Streets, John Weber ended Zach Frederick’s two-year reign after Frederick ended Chris Michaelsohn’s two-year reign.
INEX Legends are up for grabs, as 2019 champion Drew Papke has jumped to IMCA Modifieds, one year after ending Donavin Wiest’s seven-year championship streak.
Stan Thompson is the defending IMCA Sport Compact champ.
