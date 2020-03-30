Second chance with White Sox might escape Mandan man due to coronavirus

“For a young man, it don’t get any better than that,” he said.

All that stood in his way was his commitment to the military. He’d completed four years in the Reserve Officers' Training Corps and was set to enter the Army as a second lieutenant. The Army wouldn’t let him out, even though he offered to repay the cost of flight training and fulfill his obligation in other ways. He met with his commanding officer and told him he was considering resigning his commission. The officer sat him down and said “you don’t want to do that.”

Those were words Schulte didn’t want to hear, but the argument behind them was pretty strong. Resign his commission and go play baseball, the officer said, and he’d likely get drafted. As a private. That would have made life tough enough, even more so when he added his wife and two children into the calculation.

So ended a professional baseball career and started a military career, one that would last 39 years and end with Schulte as a major general in the North Dakota Army National Guard. During his active military career he shook hands with the queen of England and played baseball for the 3rd Armored Division at the request of Gen. Creighton Abrams. At one point he was deputy commanding general of the 6th Army.